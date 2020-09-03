EnWave (CVE:ENW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

EnWave (CVE:ENW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$1.20 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on EnWave from C$1.35 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, June 1st.

CVE:ENW opened at C$0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 million and a PE ratio of -21.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.30. EnWave has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$2.30.

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

