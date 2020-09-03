Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVST. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 89.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Envista stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

