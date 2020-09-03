Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.53

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.53 and last traded at $78.71, with a volume of 2767300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.23.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.62.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $77,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,876.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,204,083 shares of company stock valued at $107,776,601 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
