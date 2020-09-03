Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

ENVA stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.83. Enova International has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $253.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enova International will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 120.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 59,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 55.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 21.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.