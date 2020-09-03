Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENBL. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

ENBL opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.64. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 227.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,776,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 2,551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 129,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

