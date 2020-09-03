Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.65. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 38,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

