Emercoin Price Hits $0.0460 on Top Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $30,658.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000333 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002389 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,144,875 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

