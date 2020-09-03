Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EEX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.78 to $2.83 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

NYSE EEX opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.53. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 285.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 608,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 309,271 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 112,969 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

