Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EEX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.78 to $2.83 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.
NYSE EEX opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 608,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 309,271 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 112,969 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.
About Emerald Expositions Events
Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.
