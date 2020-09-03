Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the July 30th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ELTP opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products segments.

