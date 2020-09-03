Eight Capital Raises Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Price Target to C$3.50

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.
Shares of TSE BU opened at C$2.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.13, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 10.77. Burcon NutraScience has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.54. The stock has a market cap of $201.34 million and a P/E ratio of -45.10.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.
