Eight Capital Raises Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Price Target to C$3.50

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE BU opened at C$2.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.13, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 10.77. Burcon NutraScience has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.54. The stock has a market cap of $201.34 million and a P/E ratio of -45.10.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience will post 0.0301304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

