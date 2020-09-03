Eight Capital Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$4.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.30.

Shares of WCP opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

