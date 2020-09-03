Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 193.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn purchased 10,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

