EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EFGSY. Societe Generale cut shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EIFFAGE SA/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EFGSY stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

