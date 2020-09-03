eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%. eGain updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.08 EPS.

EGAN stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eGain has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,310.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $553,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

