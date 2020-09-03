eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) PT Raised to $21.00 at Roth Capital

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGAN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

eGain stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $430.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,552,310.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,100. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in eGain by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

