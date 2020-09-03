eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. eGain updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.08 EPS.
EGAN opened at $13.47 on Thursday. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.
Several brokerages recently commented on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
