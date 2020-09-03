eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%. eGain updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.08 EPS.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $430.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,100. 35.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

