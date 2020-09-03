eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.05-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.6-19.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.58 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGAN. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eGain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

EGAN opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.45 million, a P/E ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.80. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, analysts expect that eGain will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $553,100 over the last ninety days. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

