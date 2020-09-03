Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EFF)

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EFF opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

