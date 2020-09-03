Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Bernd Greifeneder Sells 50,000 Shares

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 849,111 shares in the company, valued at $38,481,710.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

