Dover Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,200 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,164% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

NYSE:DOV opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dover by 15.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 26.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

