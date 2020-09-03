DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

