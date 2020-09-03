DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.
Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
