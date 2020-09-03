Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $723,456.00. Also, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $131,980.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

