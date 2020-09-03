DNB Markets Upgrades HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) to Buy

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Danske lowered HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $74.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

