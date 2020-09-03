Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €4.50 ($5.29) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 47.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.48 ($8.80).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €8.55 ($10.06) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

