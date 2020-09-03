Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €4.50 ($5.29) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 47.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.48 ($8.80).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €8.55 ($10.06) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

