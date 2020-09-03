Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DB. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

NYSE:DB opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 868,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 479,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 93,402 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.