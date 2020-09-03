DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a positive change from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has increased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE DEX opened at $9.10 on Thursday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $10.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $180,880.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 38,896 shares of company stock worth $348,084 over the last three months.

About DE ENHANCED GLB/COM

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

