Davita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Davita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Davita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.20. Davita has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $92.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Davita will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Davita in the second quarter valued at $23,846,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 4,010.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

