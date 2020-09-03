Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dave & Buster's have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this the company is witnessing significant decline in traffic. Owing to the unprecedented and evolving nature of the crisis, the company has not provided fiscal 2020 financial guidance. However, the company’s sales-boosting initiatives along with the continual expansion plans are likely to drive growth once the outbreak eases. Also, increased focus on promotional activities is likely to aid sales in the upcoming periods. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $895.38 million, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

