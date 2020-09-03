Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

DSKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

DSKE opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Daseke has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $398.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.32.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Daseke by 98.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Daseke by 112.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 49.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

