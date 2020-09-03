Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 228.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -225.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

