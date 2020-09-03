Dalata Hotel Group PLC (LON:DAL) Insider Margaret Sweeney Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (LON:DAL) insider Margaret Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($66,640.53).

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 233.75 ($3.05) on Thursday. Dalata Hotel Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 502 ($6.56). The company has a market cap of $434.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 265.84.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

