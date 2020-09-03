Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.39. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

