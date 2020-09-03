Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes $695,000 Position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bilibili by 188.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 231,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $20,807,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 64.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 136,515 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc – has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

