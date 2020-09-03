Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 517 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock opened at $130.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.15. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

