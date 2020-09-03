Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 17,000 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,348,000 after buying an additional 12,037,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,294,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,325 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 312.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,429,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,133 shares in the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,685,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,276,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

