Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Beigene were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Beigene by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,313,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 70.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after acquiring an additional 701,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Beigene by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Beigene by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $14,235,604.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,689,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,891,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 2,800 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $478,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,380,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,816,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,648 shares of company stock valued at $85,332,924. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.11.

BGNE stock opened at $234.94 on Thursday. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $256.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. Analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -18.2 EPS for the current year.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

