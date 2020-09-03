Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,114.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 62,436 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $6,138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

