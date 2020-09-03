Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $965,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.81.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Insiders have sold 4,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $237.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

