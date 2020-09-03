Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CELP. Zacks Investment Research cut Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cypress Energy Partners from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of CELP stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Cypress Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 2.48%. Research analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELP. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners by 353.1% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Energy Partners by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

