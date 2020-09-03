CUSHING RENAISS/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM has increased its dividend by 0.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:SZC opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $56.36.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

