Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cushing MLP Total Return Fund alerts:

SRV opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.