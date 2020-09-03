Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,667,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,077,000 after buying an additional 340,720 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 624,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,738,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 217,737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 251,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.69.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

