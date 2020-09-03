Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Curo Group has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.26.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curo Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

