CureVac B.V. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the typical daily volume of 511 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $58.46 on Thursday. CureVac B.V. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $85.00.

About CureVac B.V.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

