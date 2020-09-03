Culp (NYSE:CULP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.13. Culp has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CULP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Culp in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

