Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Shares of CUE stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $527.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,815.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 58,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,272 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.1% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 35.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.