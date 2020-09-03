CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $86.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CSX by 6.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $12,125,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

