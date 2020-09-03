Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $809.1-826.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.72 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.48.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $142.07 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $23,119,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,910,838 shares of company stock valued at $923,362,356 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.