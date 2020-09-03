Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $160.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $142.07 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.90.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 50,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $4,724,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $4,670,016.28. Insiders have sold a total of 8,910,838 shares of company stock valued at $923,362,356 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

